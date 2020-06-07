 Skip to main content
British Columbia

RCMP continue search for missing plane with two occupants in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Maple Ridge, British Columbia
The Canadian Press
Authorities continue to search for a missing plane and its two occupants in Maple Ridge, B.C., after someone reported seeing it fly over the Fraser River, go into the water and then disappear on Saturday.

Ridge Meadows RCMP say in a statement they received the report from one witness after 1 p.m. Saturday in the area of 287th Street and Lougheed highway.

Ridge Meadows RCMP, the Vancouver Police Department’s marine unit, RCMP air services and other authorities searched the area for the possible downed airplane or debris Saturday, but did not find anything.

The RCMP say they received a report from Boundary Bay Airport late Saturday afternoon that a small plane similar in size and colour to the witness’s description containing two people was overdue, though the pilot’s initial flight plan did not take the plane in the area where the report occurred.

The Transportation Safety Board and the families of those on board have been contacted.

The search continued until 7 p.m. Saturday and resumed Sunday, but there have been no confirmed sightings or recovery of any debris, as well as no contact with the two individuals on board.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Related topics

