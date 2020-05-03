RCMP dive team searching for two youths after car drives off road in Chilliwack, B.C.

Open this photo in gallery The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

An RCMP dive team has been called to search for two missing youths in a rural part of Chilliwack, B.C.

Sgt. Krista Vrolyk says police were called Sunday afternoon after a side-by-side vehicle went off the road on Foley Creek Forest Service Road, east of downtown.

She says the vehicle became submerged in a body of water that is about 4.5 metres deep.

Five people were in the car and she says they are all believed to be related.

Two adults and one child escaped from the vehicle, but two youths have not been found.

Vrolyk described it as a “tragic situation” and says more information will be released as the investigation continues.