RCMP enforce court injunction against opponents of pipeline construction on Wet’suwet’en territory

Open this photo in gallery RCMP Assistant Commissioner Eric Stubbs, left, and Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Strachan attend a news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday February 5, 2020 about the enforcement of an injunction where a natural gas pipeline is being built in northern B.C.. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

RCMP have moved in to enforce a court injunction against people who say they are defending the Wet’suwet’en Nation’s traditional territory and opposing pipeline construction in northern British Columbia.

The Unist’ot’en camp said on its website that RCMP had arrested six people early Thursday. Unist’ot’en is affiliated with Dark House, one of 13 Wet’suwet’en hereditary house groups, which in turn fall under five clans.

Supporters of hereditary house groups were “removed from Wet’suwet’en territories in an aggressive pre-dawn raid by RCMP on behalf of Coastal GasLink,” Unist’ot’en said.

Story continues below advertisement

A group led by eight house chiefs say Wet’suwet’en hereditary leaders, not elected councillors, have jurisdiction over unceded territory outside of federal reserves.

The arrests came hours after RCMP held a news conference to say that officers would soon be enforcing a B.C. Supreme Court order on Dec. 31 that extended an injunction against blockades on a logging road that leads to construction sites for Coastal GasLink’s $6.6-billion pipeline project.

In her Dec. 31 ruling, Justice Marguerite Church said there are deep divisions between elected band councillors who support the project and hereditary leaders battling the natural gas pipeline.

Days later, dozens of trees had been cut down along the logging road, preventing contractors from returning to work. Hereditary chiefs said the trees were put across the road for safety reasons.

RCMP have been “instructed to use the least amount of force that is reasonable to safely arrest a protester,” RCMP assistant commissioner Eric Stubbs said on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, RCMP didn’t address the arrests reported by Unist’ot’en, but issued a statement to confirm that police decided to move in on the logging road near Houston, B.C.

“There will continue to be a marked increase in police resources in the Houston area, and patrols will be conducted on the ground as well as from the air to monitor the situation beyond the blockade of fallen trees and incendiary materials,” RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement

Coastal GasLink president David Pfeiffer said he is disappointed that RCMP ended up having to enforce the court-ordered injunction.

"This is not the outcome we wanted. We have made exceptional efforts to resolve this blockade through engagement and dialogue,” Mr. Pfeiffer said in an open letter posted on Coastal GasLink’s website. “Over the past month and over many years, we’ve reached out to the hereditary chiefs, over and over, but to no avail.”

The B.C. and federal governments support the pipeline, as do all 20 elected First Nation councils along the route, but the group of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and their supporters are opposed.

The pipeline would transport natural gas from northeast B.C. to Kitimat on the West Coast, where Royal Dutch Shell PLC-led LNG Canada has started building an $18-billion terminal that is slated to export liquefied natural gas to Asia by early 2025.

About 190 kilometres of the 670-kilometre pipeline route crosses the Wet’suwet’en’s traditional territory.

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs, criticized the RCMP’s actions. “Indigenous rights are human rights and they cannot be ignored or sidestepped for any reason in the world, and certainly not for an economic interest,” he said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.