RCMP faces probe over threats against B.C. woman, later found dead

British Columbia’s police watchdog has launched an investigation into the RCMP’s handling of alleged threats made five months ago against Tatjana Stefanski, who disappeared from her home in April and was later found dead.

The Independent Investigations Office says it is probing the police response to a December 2023 incident in Lumby, in the B.C. Interior, and that the Lumby and Vernon RCMP detachments received a report “indicating concern for the safety of a woman.”

Stefanski’s husband Jason Gaudreault has told The Canadian Press he and Stefanski, 44, went to police about death threats against her, months before she vanished from their home on April 13 and was found dead the next day.

He says the “extreme” threats to leave Stefanski in a “body bag” were delivered via a messaging app to Stefanski’s father.

The investigations office says it will now seek to determine what if any role police action or inaction may have played in the woman’s death.

It says investigations into the death are being conducted by RCMP Southeast District Major Crimes Unit and the BC Coroners Service.