RCMP find two bodies at home in Coquitlam, B.C., one a victim of homicide

Police say they found two bodies in a home on Monday in Coquitlam, B.C., and have determined that one of the people who died was the victim of a homicide.

The RCMP have not released any details on the age or gender of those who died.

The Mounties say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the second death.

They say the deceased knew each other and they are not looking for any “outstanding suspects.”

Police were called to the home on Seaton Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

