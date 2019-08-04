 Skip to main content

British Columbia RCMP identify victim of fatal Surrey shooting as 'well-established member of organized crime group’

RCMP identify victim of fatal Surrey shooting as 'well-established member of organized crime group’

Vancouver
The Canadian Press

Surrey RCMP have identified the man shot and killed while waiting in the drive-thru of a financial institution Friday morning.

Frontline officers and emergency responders pronounced 43-year-old Suminder Grewal dead at the scene.

Two men were taken into custody shortly afterwards, following calls from the public about a suspect vehicle.

Investigators say 21-year-old Nathan James De Jong and 20-year-old Calvin Junior Powery-Hooker have both been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Police say the two suspects are known to them and are scheduled to appear in B.C. Provincial Court on Tuesday.

RCMP say Grewal was a “well-established member of an organized crime group” and they believe the shooting was targeted.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over the investigation and says they’re working closely with the B.C. Coroners Service and Surrey RCMP to canvass the neighbourhood for video surveillance footage and witnesses.

IHIT says that despite the two arrests made in connection to the shooting, officers need to speak with everyone who was in the area at the time and the team is requesting Grewal’s close associates come forward to help solve the murder.

