Police in Metro Vancouver say an underwater recovery team is working to locate a vehicle submerged in the Fraser River and determine whether it was occupied.

Coquitlam RCMP say they received a report of a vehicle in the water by the boat launch at Maquabeak Park, near the Port Mann Bridge, shortly after 12:15 a.m. on Saturday.

They say officers arrived to find the vehicle “fully submerged” with its lights on.

Police say two officers entered the water but were unable to access the vehicle, and they were subsequently taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Crews with Coquitlam Fire and Rescue were unable to reach the vehicle by boat.

The Mounties say their underwater recovery team is continuing the effort this afternoon to find the vehicle and determine whether someone was inside.

Coquitlam RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact them.