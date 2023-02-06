RCMP in Nanaimo, B.C., say they’ve arrested a suspect after a 30-year-old man was struck with the blunt end of an axe blade over the weekend.

Police say in a statement the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the attack in the parking lot of the Port Place Mall on Saturday.

The Mounties say witnesses told officers that the victim and suspect knew each other and had been seen arguing before the incident.

They say the suspect ran off after hitting the victim, taking the axe with him, and he couldn’t be found despite a search with the help from police dog services.

RCMP say a 39-year-old man was arrested Monday and charges of assault with a weapon are expected to follow shortly.

The man hit with the axe was treated for his injuries in hospital.