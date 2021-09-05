 Skip to main content
RCMP investigate death of youth found critically injured on B.C. high school field

PENTICTON, B.C.
The Canadian Press
RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet speaks during a news conference in Surrey, B.C., Monday, July 22, 2019. RCMP are investigating the death of a critically injured teen or young man whose body was discovered on the grounds of a high school in Penticton, B.C.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

RCMP are investigating the death of a critically injured teen or young man whose body was discovered on the grounds of a high school in Penticton, B.C.

Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet says a passerby reported seeing the unresponsive youth just before 6 a.m. Sunday.

Shoihet says officers arrived as an ambulance crew was attending to him and that he was pronounced dead in hospital.

Investigators are expected to remain at the scene for most of the day as police work to identify the victim of what is believed to be a suspicious death.

Shoihet says anyone with information should call police instead of posting it on social media, but at least one post is already being widely shared online.

She says any witnesses with first-hand, untainted details could help police with the investigation.

