Police in British Columbia’s Interior are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect vehicle after a man was fatally shot this weekend.

A statement from the B.C. RCMP says the detachment in Sicamous, east of Kamloops, received a report of a shooting in the parking lot of the Best Western Hotel along the Trans-Canada Highway at about 4:50 p.m. on Saturday.

They say the victim was dead when officers arrived, and the Mounties’ southeast district major crime unit has been called to investigate.

Police say their initial work suggests the shooting was targeted.

They say a “distinct looking” black Mercedes G-Class SUV was seen fleeing the area of the hotel, travelling westbound on the highway.

The RCMP are seeking dash camera footage from the Sicamous area on Saturday and urging anyone who may have seen the vehicle to contact them.