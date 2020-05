RCMP investigating collision that killed one person in Peachland, B.C.

The RCMP say one person has died following a head-on crash in British Columbia’s Okanagan region.

Mounties say in a statement the collision occurred Friday evening in Peachland, B.C.

They say early evidence suggests a southbound Buick sedan crossed the centre line on Hwy 97, hitting a northbound Mazda on Drought Hill.

The crash also resulted in collisions with two other nearby vehicles.

The driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Buick was taken to hospital with what RCMP say were minor injuries.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact police.

