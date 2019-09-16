 Skip to main content

British Columbia RCMP investigation into Elephant Hill wildfire forwarded to BC Prosecution Service

RCMP investigation into Elephant Hill wildfire forwarded to BC Prosecution Service

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia
The Canadian Press
The Elephant Hill wildfire burns in the distance near Clinton, as seen from behind a mountain in Savona, B.C., during the early morning hours of July 30, 2017.

The Canadian Press

The RCMP investigation into the cause of a massive wildfire that destroyed homes and charred nearly 2,000 square kilometres of land in British Columbia has now been passed to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.

RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet says the probe into the Elephant Hill blaze in 2017 was complex and lengthy.

She says the prosecution service will make a determination about which, if any, charges may be appropriate.

Details of the report examining the cause and origin of the blaze will not be released while charges are under consideration.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development told CFJC Today news that no charge approval decision had been made and no timeline had been set.

BC Wildfire Service data shows the Elephant Hill fire, sparked July 6, 2017, grew to be the largest wildfire in the province that year and at its peak, forced the evacuation of thousands, including the entire community of Cache Creek.

A report from the Thompson Nicola Regional District says the fire destroyed 228 structures, including dozens of homes in the communities of Boston Flats, Loon Lake and Pressy Lake.

