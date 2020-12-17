 Skip to main content
British Columbia

RCMP launch criminal investigation into fatal 2019 trail derailment near Field, B.C.

FIELD, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Wreckage from a train derailment near Field, B.C., on Feb. 4, 2019.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The RCMP say a criminal investigation has been launched into a fatal Canadian Pacific train derailment near the boundary between B.C. and Alberta in February 2019.

Sgt. Janelle Shoihet says the probe comes after a preliminary review of the incident near Field, B.C., that killed three rail company employees.

She says police consulted with the Transportation Safety Board, Transport Canada and the BC Prosecution Service and determined further investigation was warranted.

She would not speculate about potential charges or the scope of the investigation.

The Transportation Safety Board has said the westbound train was parked on a grade with its air brakes applied for two hours when it started rolling on its own, gaining speeds far above the limit for the mountain pass.

The handbrakes were not applied and the train barrelled along for just over three kilometres before derailing at a curve in the tracks ahead of a bridge.

The derailment sent 99 grain cars and two locomotives off the tracks, killing conductor Dylan Paradis, engineer Andrew Dockrell and trainee Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer, who were in the lead locomotive.

The three men had just boarded the train to take over from another crew and weren’t ready to depart when the train started moving on its own, the board said shortly after the derailment.

Canadian Pacific could not immediately be reached for comment.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
