Members of the RCMP stand at a roadblock after an officer was stabbed and died after responding to a call with a bylaw officer, in Burnaby, B.C., on Oct. 18, 2022.DARRYL DYCK/The Globe and Mail

An RCMP officer was fatally stabbed while on duty Tuesday morning in Burnaby, B.C., in an incident that is also being investigated by the civilian agency that handles cases involving death or serious injury at the hands of police.

Few details were immediately available but the RCMP planned to hold a news conference late Tuesday afternoon. The province’s Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth, confirmed the death of the female officer. He told reporters in Victoria the events were “tragic and horrific.”

“Every day, we ask thousands of men and women in uniform in this province to do their duty, keeping our communities safe, keeping the public safe, knowing full well it’s an extremely dangerous job,” said Mr. Farnworth.

“My heart goes out to the family, the friends, the officers in the police department in Burnaby and across this province.”

Just before noon on Tuesday, Burnaby RCMP warned the public on social media to avoid Canada Way in an area just east of the city’s boundary with Vancouver because of an “unfolding incident.”

The incident occurred in a field near Canada Way and Curle Avenue.

On Tuesday afternoon, police had cordoned off the area, which is adjacent to Broadview Park and the office of the Burnaby School District, with yellow police tape.

Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley said the news was devastating, but cautioned the public to avoid drawing conclusions from rumours circulating online that the officer was killed clearing a homeless encampment.

“It’s preliminary until we find out a lot more,” he told The Globe and Mail. “Our thoughts are with the family. I’m not thinking of too much else at this time.”

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. confirmed it had sent members to Burnaby, but could not say early Tuesday afternoon whether a suspect was killed or injured.