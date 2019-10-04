 Skip to main content

British Columbia RCMP officers in Surrey, B.C., cleared of wrongdoing in fatal pedestrian accident

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

RCMP officers in Surrey, B.C., cleared of wrongdoing in fatal pedestrian accident

The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

British Columbia’s police watchdog has concluded police officers in Surrey, B.C., did nothing wrong when they released a man from custody who died less than an hour later.

RCMP received a report on the night of Sept. 14 that a pedestrian had been hit in Surrey and emergency health workers at the scene had pronounced him dead.

The following day police learned the dead man was the same person released from custody about 45 minutes before he was killed.

Story continues below advertisement

Police then called in the Independent Investigations Office, the body that investigates serious or deadly incidents involving police.

The office issued a news release Friday saying the man had been held in custody for five hours before being released and a review of video evidence showed he appeared sober and capable of caring for himself.

It says its investigation has determined that the man’s death didn’t arise from the actions of police.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter