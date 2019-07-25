RCMP, OPP intensify manhunt for two B.C. fugitives wanted for murder

RCMP officers from across Western Canada, with help from the Ontario Provincial Police, are combing the dense bush, swamps and forests surrounding a remote northern Manitoba town where two teens wanted in the killings of three people are believed to be hiding.

Corporal Julie Courchaine said there have been no reports of vehicles stolen since the pair were last spotted, in Gillam on Monday. Police later found the torched vehicle they were believed to be travelling in on the outskirts of town.

Gillam, just 150 kilometres west of Hudson’s Bay, has been at the centre of the cross-country manhunt for Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod.

“At this point, we believe they are still in the area,” Cpl. Courchaine told a news conference Thursday. But she added: “That’s not to say they haven’t left ... We are taking all steps to be as thorough as we can.”

RCMP say they believe that two teenagers charged with second-degree murder are still in northern Manitoba. The Canadian Press

On Wednesday, the two were charged with second-degree murder in the death of a University of British Columbia botanist, Leonard Dyck. His body was found in a highway pullout in northern B.C. a short distance from a camper truck owned by the teens was also found torched.

The teens are also suspects in the deaths of American Chynna Deese, 24, and her 23-year-old Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler, who were shot to death on the side of another northern B.C. highway.

The teens are thought to have fled along northern highways through communities where they were served free coffee in one shop in British Columbia and caught on camera in a Co-op store in Meadow Lake, Sask. before being spotted twice in Gillam.

On Thursday, heavily-armed police were roaming the small community as well as manning a check stop on the main road leading into and out of Gillam.

The feeling in town is “eerie,” said resident Stephanie Linklater, with police simultaneously reassuring residents that there’s a force keeping them safe and reminding them that fugitives are on the loose.

Many people are staying indoors.

“It’s a scary day to go walking down the street,” Ms. Linklater says. “I’m staying inside because there are fugitives … my priority is my safety and the safety of my child.”

While police are visible during the day, “during the nighttime everyone’s worried about their stuff,” says resident Dolores Cromarty.

“There’s a lot of hunters around here,” Ms. Cromarty says. “And they’re keeping their guns close.”

She said she plans to leave Gillam shortly for another area town because of the current atmosphere.

“I have to get away from here for a while,” she said.

At the Kettle River Inn & Suites – one of the few places to eat in town – staff describe the restaurant as bustling with 20 to 30 RCMP officers on Thursday.

The RCMP are also operating out of Kettle Camp, a property owned by Manitoba Hydro at the northeast of Gillam. Management services company Sodexo provides the food service and building management for the camp, and Anna-Karina Tabuñar, director of corporate affairs at Sodexo Canada, said that the company is doing everything they can to accommodate the police operations.

Staff at the camp said RCMP have been coming and going from Kettle Camp all of Thursday.

On Thursday, former acquaintances were emotional upon learning of Mr. Dyck’s death.

Elaine Simons Lane, a former administrative director for the UBC botany department, remembered him as a “kind and gentle soul.”

“He was a lovely man,” said Ms. Lane, who now is associated with Capilano University.

She said she did not work with Mr. Dyck in the lab, but remembered him as an individual passionate about science and nature.

She recalled a photo she took of Mr. Dyck featured on the university web page that identifies him as a sessional lecturer. In the image, Mr. Dyck is smiling and cherubic.

“You can see it. That’s him. You look at that photo and see who he was,” she said.

