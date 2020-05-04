RCMP recover bodies of two children after vehicle drives off road in Chilliwack

The RCMP say the bodies of two children have been recovered after an accident in a rural part of Chilliwack, B.C.
Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said police were called Sunday afternoon after a side-by-side vehicle went off Foley Creek Forest Service Road, east of downtown.
She said five people, all believed to be related, were in the vehicle when it became submerged in water about 4.5 metres deep.
Two adults and a child escaped from the vehicle, but two youths went missing, and a dive team was sent in to search for them.
In a statement issued late Sunday night, Sgt. Vrolyk said “It is with deep sorrow, that we report that the bodies of two children have been recovered.”
She extended the “heartfelt” condolences of police to the family and friends of those involved in this “unthinkable tragedy,” adding that the BC Coroner’s Service is now investigating and that no further information will be released at this time.
