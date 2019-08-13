RCMP say investigation into teen’s overdose death will take time

The RCMP say they have taken almost 40 statements in their investigation of the apparent overdose death of a boy in Langley, B.C, that prompted them to open a tip line for information on the youth’s final hours.

The Mounties say the boy was pronounced dead at a local hospital on Aug. 7 and it is believed he spent his last hours in various parks as early as noon on that day.

They say he was on foot between a skateboard park, a secondary school and athletic park in Walnut Grove.

A GoFundMe page is raising money to cover the funeral costs for Carson Crimeni.

The page started by a family friend refers to media stories of a video circulated on social media that reportedly shows people filming and photographing the boy while he overdoses.

“While the circumstances surrounding his death are still being investigated, it is not clear whether this tragedy could have been avoided,” the GoFundMe page says.

Cpl. Holly Largy of Langley RCMP would not discuss whether the video is related to the police investigation and said the investigation began when police received a call about an individual who was in “distress.”

“The video is out in the public domain. It’s everywhere,” she said.

“All of the evidence collected will form part of the investigation.”

Members of Crimeni’s family could not be reached from comment on Tuesday, but the boy’s grandfather told News1130 that they are grateful for the fundraising effort on their behalf.

“It does help,” he said. “It takes the train of thought away from tragic and horror to something a little more positive.”

The RCMP set up a 24-hour tip line seeking anyone who may have interacted with the boy before he died, as well as anyone who might have seen interactions between the youth and others.

“At this point it’s an investigation,” said Largy. “So, specifically what’s being found in the various statements that are being taken it’s unknown … if its reached a criminal stage.”

The investigation could take a “long time,” Largy said.

“We’ve taken almost 40 statements up to this point. So the amount of work that’s going to be required to compile all that information and get it to the Crown prosecutor I think will be quite lengthy.”