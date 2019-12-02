RCMP say one man dead, another seriously injured in shooting in Surrey, B.C.

A man was killed and another injured in a shooting on Sunday night in Surrey, B.C.

The RCMP say officers responded after receiving a report of shots fired at about 11 p.m. in the Whalley-city centre area.

They found a man who was dead and another injured.

Police say the injured man was listed in serious condition in hospital.

The RCMP say the victims are known to police and they believe the shootings were targeted.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed what happened to contact them.

