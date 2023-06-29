Police say a serious head-on collision has closed Highway 93 north of Radium Hot Springs, B.C., not far from the Alberta boundary.

Banff RCMP say it’s assisting Columbia Valley Mounties after the crash involving two vehicles, where several passengers suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police say motorists should avoid the area and choose a different route until emergency crews have cleared the scene.

Columbia Valley RCMP say crews were dispatched to the scene in Kootenay National Park at around 2:30 this afternoon.

Police say the highway will be closed for a while until more investigators get to the scene, and they didn’t specify the number of people hurt or the nature of their injuries.

Police say traffic from Highway 1 is not allowed to exit onto Highway 93 until the accident scene is cleared.