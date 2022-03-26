Mounties in British Columbia say an Amber Alert has been activated as they search for a four-year-old child and his baby sister who were allegedly abducted on Thursday.

They say Liam Bellamy and his 10-month-old sister Myra went missing from the Fort St. John area and their father, Jason Dalrymple, is the suspect.

Police say it’s possible the children were also with their mother travelling in a 2004 olive green Jeep Grand Cherokee with the licence plate HT1 84A.

Liam is described as having short, dark brown hair with brown eyes, while his baby sister Myra has very light hair with blue-hazel eyes.

Police say their 36-year-old father is balding and often wears hats or toques, and he has a moustache or goatee that’s light brown and reddish in colour.

The children’s mother, 23-year old Dawn Bellamy, is described as being Indigenous with dark brown hair, brown eyes and potentially wearing blue glasses.

Police are asking the public to call 911 if they see the children or the suspect.

They say he should not be approached.