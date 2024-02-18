Burnaby RCMP says one person is dead and two people are in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash Sunday near a Highway 1 off ramp.

Cpl. Mike Kalanj says in a statement the Mounties are investigating the early morning accident near the Sprott Street off ramp.

He says police believe an eastbound vehicle with four passengers was pulled over at the side of the highway when it was struck by an SUV also travelling east.

Kalanj says when RCMP arrived at the scene one female passenger was deceased and three other female passengers were taken to hospital, with two in critical condition.

He says the driver of the second vehicle was released from the scene with minor injuries and impairment is not believed to be a factor in the collision.

Kalanj says the accident was reported at 3:45 a.m.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of everyone involved,” says Kalanj, adding RCMP are looking for potential witnesses who may have dash cam video of the incident to call the Burnaby detachment.

“This is a tragedy that will affect so many.”