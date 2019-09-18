 Skip to main content

British Columbia RCMP search for suspects wanted in carjacking at University of British Columbia

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
RCMP at the University of British Columbia’s main Vancouver campus say they are investigating a suspected carjacking.

A statement from the detachment says it happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday on the 10th floor of a 12-floor parkade in the northwest corner of Point Grey campus.

A woman says she was returning to her car when two men approached and one demanded her keys after he pulled a palm-sized black handgun.

The victim complied and was not hurt, but the men escaped in her grey 2007 Kia Spectra with a B.C. licence plate.

The man carrying the gun is described as possibly South Asian, standing six feet tall, with a slim build and wearing a grey hoodie and black jogging pants; the second man is believed to be darker skinned and wearing a dark, long-sleeved shirt.

RCMP are appealing for information and say anyone who sees the vehicle should not approach and should immediately call 911.

