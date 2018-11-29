RCMP should boost mental-health supports, jury in Lemaitre inquest recommends

A coroners inquest into the death of Sergeant Pierre Lemaitre has concluded with five recommendations for the RCMP aimed at strengthening mental-health supports for members and educating their loved ones on issues that may arise from the job.

They are: to implement a plan to incorporate mental-health assessments into the physical assessments required every three years; to offer “a variety of learning methods” for mental-health education for all members; to develop measures to evaluate the effectiveness of the RCMP’s mental-health strategy; and to, upon the hiring of a new officer, make classes available to family members to provide an overview of potential mental-health issues that may arise.

The five-person jury also recommended the force make funding available to implement these initiatives.

Sgt. Lemaitre served as the public face of the RCMP in B.C. when Robert Dziekanski died after an altercation with police at Vancouver International Airport in October, 2007.

Over three days, the inquest heard that Sgt. Lemaitre had lived with PTSD, depression and anxiety for years – due in part to traumatic events he witnessed on the job – but that it worsened significantly after the high-profile airport incident.

Sgt. Lemaitre had been given information to relay to media that ended up being inaccurate; he had pleaded to correct the record but was ordered not to. He was later transferred to the traffic division, which was seen as a punishment transfer.

His wife and former colleagues told the inquest he was deeply bothered by being used as a scapegoat by his employer, and labeled a liar by the public.

The sergeant died by suicide on July 29, 2013.

Coroners inquests are held to determine the facts around a death with the goal of preventing deaths under similar circumstances. They do not find fault, and any recommendations they produce are non-binding.