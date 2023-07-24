Open this photo in gallery: Abraxus Glazov, 53, is shown in this undated handout image provided by the RCMP.HO/The Canadian Press

Police say they have “credible information” that two children who are the subject of an Amber Alert have been taken “off the grid” in an alleged “preplanned” abduction by their mother.

Surrey RCMP say they believe Verity Bolton, along with her father Robert and boyfriend Abraxus Glazov are living in trailers in a rural area after the woman failed to return the children to their father earlier this month.

Police say they’ve received 180 tips about the case, but the whereabouts of eight-year-old Aurora and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton remain unknown, with the last confirmed sighting at a Merritt, B.C., gas station on July 7.

Investigators say Verity Bolton’s 53-year-old boyfriend is an outdoorsman and fishing enthusiast from Nelson who has lived off grid in the past.

RCMP say Robert Bolton, the children’s‘ 74-year-old grandfather, is from Chilliwack and hasn’t been to his home since June 30, when officers say he met with his daughter.

Sgt. Tammy Lobb says the public will play a major role in locating the children.

“We need the public to be alive to the information and photos we have shared and to be our eyes and ears and continue to call us with any tips and possible sightings.”

Police launched a tip line and e-mail account last week to gather information about the case after finding out that Verity Bolton had access to several trailers, capable of being towed by the 2012 Dodge Ram pickup which she was spotted driving.

Authorities first issued the Amber Alert on July 19 when the children were not returned as planned to their father, who has primary custody.

Police say the last confirmed sighting of Verity Bolton was at a Kamloops, B.C., grocery store on July 15.