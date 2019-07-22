RCMP urge travellers to Northern B.C. to be vigilant following three deaths, two disappearances

RCMP are warning those driving in British Columbia’s remote northern region to remain vigilant and share detailed travel plans with family and friends as police investigate the killings of an Australian man and his U.S. girlfriend, the disappearance of two teenagers and the discovery of a third body.

The body of the third person, an unidentified man located near the burned-out camper truck belonging to the missing teenagers, is not that of either of the missing teens, police have said. However, investigators have declined to link the cases and have provided few other details.

Mounties issued the warning to travellers while asking the public to help them find Vancouver Island friends Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, who have been missing since last Friday. They were travelling to the Yukon in the vehicle that was found south of Dease Lake on Highway 37.

Open this photo in gallery Bryer Schmegelsky, left, and Kam McLeod are seen in this undated combination handout photo provided by the RCMP. HO/The Canadian Press

About 500 kilometres away, along the side of Highway 97, the Australian man and his U.S. girlfriend were killed. Police say the teams investigating each incident are sharing information.

“Police acknowledge there are growing community concerns about the ongoing homicide investigations in northern B.C.,” RCMP spokesperson Dawn Roberts said in a news release.

According to police, the missing teens were travelling through British Columbia to Whitehorse to look for work and haven’t been in contact with their families for the past few days.

“Kam and Bryer have periodically connected with family and friends over the past week, and it is possible that they are now in area without cell coverage," Ms. Roberts said in the release.

“However, we have found their vehicle and have not been able to locate either of them at this time. We are asking for Kam or Bryer to connect with police right away and let us know you are okay. Or we ask that anyone who may have spoken to or seen them over the last few days to call police so we can get a better understanding as to where they might be or their plans.”

Police said they were still working to identify the male body that was found and to determine the cause of death and whether there was any connection with the two missing men.

Dease Lake is about 470 kilometres away from where 23-year-old Australian Lucas Fowler and his 24-year-old U.S. girlfriend Chynna Deese were found slain earlier in the week along the Alaska Highway near Liard Hot Springs.

Open this photo in gallery Australian Lucas Fowler, 23, and his 24-year-old U.S. girlfriend Chynna Deese were found dead earlier in the week along the Alaska Highway near Liard Hot Springs. New South Wales Police Force

B.C. Premier John Horgan said the province’s sympathies were with the families of the couple killed in the Peace Country. “Our hearts go out to the families,” he said.

“Whenever you have a fatality in a community, particularly one under mysterious circumstances, that gives the public pause. I would say to British Columbians and visitors who are coming and enjoying a beautiful province at a beautiful time of the year, continue to enjoy all we have to offer here. But a note of caution. Certainly everyone needs to be careful and safe when they are travelling throughout B.C.”

