Refusing COVID-19 vaccine hurts wider population, B.C. health minister says

Open this photo in gallery A police officer directing traffic around a road closure stands by as people attend a rally and march organized by those opposed to COVID-19 vaccination passports and public health measures, in Vancouver, on Sept. 8, 2021. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

British Columbia’s health minister admonished those who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and have staged protests against the province’s vaccine passport, saying it’s both foolish to refuse a vaccination and disrespectful to protest and potentially interfere with the care of hospital patients.

Adrian Dix says the province is reviewing “all options” when it comes to limiting protests outside of hospitals.

Dix says ignoring scientific facts, evidence and data and refusing the vaccine only hurts the wider population.

Story continues below advertisement

He says to remain unvaccinated helps the virus.

Dix says protesting and limiting access to hospitals serves no purpose, and the government is working to ensure health-care workers are kept safe.

He says more than 85 per cent of eligible residents have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, but wants to see that number rise.

“This is a vicious virus and we don’t want people to get sick,” he told a news conference Thursday, adding that there are health consequences for those who refuse to get vaccinated.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.