Report from B.C. First Nation on COVID-19 pandemic response critical of lack of support

With an epidemic poised to wipe out their entire nation, over a century ago, the Tŝilhqot’in people agreed to separate their clans and spend a full year apart from each other.

Nearly 160 years ago, that strategy of forced isolation led to a fifth of their nation surviving smallpox, according to the Tŝilhqot’in Nation’s oral history of the virus introduced by miners chasing gold in the Fraser River and the Cariboo regions of what was then the colony of British Columbia.

During the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Tŝilhqot’in Nation has found it extremely difficult to keep residents of its six communities in central B.C. isolated and restrict non-essential travel into their territory, largely because the province failed to help with enforcement, Nits’ilʔin (Chief) Joe Alphonse says.

Story continues below advertisement

Coronavirus tracker: How many COVID-19 cases are there in Canada and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

Canada vaccine tracker: How many COVID-19 doses have been administered so far?

Canada’s COVID-19 quarantine hotels are now mandatory for international air travellers. Here’s what you need to know

Nits’ilʔin Alphonse, Tribal Chair of the Tŝilhqot’in National Government, said local RCMP refused to assist his nation, which doesn’t have its own police force, in cracking down on private gatherings among the roughly 2,000 members living on the territory. Plus, he said, the province failed to help these communities better isolate from the wider population after roadside checkpoints ceased operation following the first wave when an initial tranche of federal funding dried up.

These are some of the many jurisdictional gaps outlined in a 136-page report released by the Tŝilhqot’in on Thursday that details how the remote First Nation battled through the past year of the pandemic while trying to work with provincial agencies that were hamstrung by a “tangle of funding streams, information flows and support services.”

The report, titled Dada Nentsen Gha Yatastig (translated in English, the title means, “I am going to tell you about a very bad disease”), outlines the hardship faced by the Tŝilhqot’in during the pandemic and offers 40 recommendations for improving the ongoing response to COVID-19 – and future emergencies – to the tribal government, the province and Ottawa.

The vast majority of people living in Tŝilhqot’in territory received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a mobile clinic in January. But, after someone returning from Kelowna introduced the virus into the community, 53 people were infected and two female elders died, according to Nits’ilʔin Alphonse.

In a historic Supreme Court of Canada decision in 2014, the Tŝilhqot’in Nation became the first in Canada to win title to its land, located west of Williams Lake in the B.C. Interior. In 2019, the Tŝilhqot’in Nation and the provincial and federal governments agreed on a roadmap to transitioning the nation away from colonial governance and towards an Indigenous government with its own legal capacities and authority. However, COVID-19 caused numerous delays to many of the programs aimed at improving life in the territory, the report stated.

“In all communities and at the Nation level, most programs and services were halted during COVID-19,” the report states. “Advancements in negotiations, which rest on relationship-building and regular community engagement, were hampered. An overarching concern is that existing essential services to communities will be impacted in the future due to the financial impact of COVID-19 response on B.C. and Canada.”

Another key problem outlined in the report is that the nation could not get access to COVID-19 case data or infection rates in and near Tŝilhqot’in communities. These data gaps resulted in fear and misinformation spreading rapidly throughout the community during an incident last April, referred to in the report as “the scare.”

Story continues below advertisement

At the time, a Tŝilhqot’in man was released from the Mission Institution, a federal prison east of Vancouver that had one of the largest outbreaks in the province, and visited an ill family member on the territory while positive with the virus. The Tŝilhqot’in Nation was not informed by the authorities of his release and scrambled to enact a two-week lockdown and other “emergency measures in a frenzied state” to head off an outbreak, the report stated.

Last month, B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer and a coalition of First Nations, including the Tŝilhqot’in, reached a compromise over data-sharing, with the province agreeing to provide more detailed data on nearby COVID-19 cases. Much work still needs to be done on this file, Nits’ilʔin Alphonse said.

B.C.’s Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and federal Minister of Indigenous Services Marc Miller both appeared in an online video released alongside the report. Both politicians praised the report and pledged their governments would continue working with the Tŝilhqot’in Nation to improve its response to emergencies.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.