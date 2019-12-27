 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Report shows substantial opposition to local police force: Surrey councillor

SURREY, B.C.
The Canadian Press
A city councillor says a report that had previously been kept secret shows significant opposition to a plan in Surrey, B.C., to transition from the RCMP to a local police force.

The city held public consultations last spring and announced in June there was “overwhelming” support for a local force, before releasing a 34-page report summarizing the feedback in July.

Coun. Brenda Locke says she obtained the raw data in September and it showed the level of opposition, but she was told it was confidential because the information was “politically sensitive.”

She says she filed a Freedom-of-Information request for the full report and the 628-page document was posted on the city’s website Monday.

While 93 per cent of survey respondents agreed it was time for a locally led police force, dozens of online comments opposed the plan, raised concerns about the costs or called for a referendum.

Mayor Doug McCallum, who was elected on a promise to replace the RCMP with a local police force, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

