Report suggests Vancouver-area mayors implement ‘mobility pricing’

Fuel taxes could be eliminated and traffic jams could be reduced if drivers were charged a fee based on the distance they travel or the routes they use, says a new report for Vancouver-area mayors.

But selling what’s known as “mobility pricing” to residents – who could pay up to $2,700 in fees a year – would be politically risky, some mayors noted.

Allan Seckel is chair of the mobility-pricing commission of TransLink, the agency in charge of transit for the Lower Mainland, which produced the report . He said the model has the capacity to improve transportation dramatically, but it will “require charges that many consider high and unaffordable.”

TransLink planner Geoff Cross added that “we could build all the transit now in the mayors’ vision plan and it would still not be as effective as this [in reducing congestion].”

Mayors at Thursday’s TransLink mayors’ council meeting voted unanimously to use the report as a foundation for more research, but several suburban mayors expressed concern. They worry that residents in the outer suburbs will be penalized with high costs and little benefits, and they didn’t see anything in the report that talked about how to mitigate that.

The report, which focused on two types of mobility pricing, estimated that average households would pay $5 to $8 a day under a “congestion-point” system to a maximum of $2,700 a year, where drivers pay as they pass through various crossings or key intersections in the region.

A distance-based charge would cost $3 to $5 a day, to a likely maximum of $1,700 a year, the report said.

New Westminster Mayor Jonathan Cote, who has been supportive of the move to mobility pricing from the beginning, said TransLink will have to do “a lot more research” before it moves ahead with anything.

And he emphasized that a new system will need to be accompanied by the reduction or elimination of other taxes that now provide the revenue for the transit system. It will also need to figure out a fair way of dealing with low-income households or residents who don’t have good transit choices.

Maple Ridge Mayor Nicole Read said: “You need to use this opportunity to exercise a lot of caution.”

TransLink currently spends $1.6-billion to run the system, with $820-million coming from various taxes. A new mobility-pricing system would theoretically replace some of those, but Mr. Cote acknowledged that the agency is looking at generating another $100-million a year under the new system to help fund the third phase of the current plan for TransLink improvements.

It was clear from all the mayors that they see a move to mobility pricing as a controversial issue that won’t be an easy public sell.

“This is not for the faint of heart politically,” Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner said.

Mr. Seckel acknowledged that the public will only accept mobility pricing if it’s seen as fair and beneficial to them in the long term.

That means they need to see improvements in congestion levels and transit service.

Mr. Seckel said TransLink leaders will also need to think about how to handle other complex issues, such as whether there should be a weekly cap on costs for commuters, whether some trips – such as those to hospitals – should get discounts, and whether there should be a direct grant back to low-income households to compensate them for the new charges.

He and commission member Joy MacPhail, a former NDP finance minister, noted that only around 3 per cent of drivers have switched from cars to transit in other cities that have introduced mobility pricing.

Instead, they choose to drive at different times of the day, reduce their number of trips, or carpool to save money.