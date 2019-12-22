 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Rescue crews find wreckage of overdue plane on west coast of Vancouver Island

Victoria
The Canadian Press
Police say rescue crews found the wreckage of an aircraft reported overdue for its arrival at Courtenay, B.C.

The RCMP says in a statement Sunday the wreckage was found near Sydney Inlet Provincial Park, located about 10 kilometres northwest of Tofino on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

The aircraft was scheduled to land at Courtenay Airpark on Saturday afternoon but never arrived.

The Comox Valley RCMP contacted the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre and search and rescue crews from the Comox 442 Squadron found the crash site Sunday.

The RCMP says its members have not yet been able to attend the scene because of the geographic remoteness of the crash site.

The force says it cannot provide further details about the number of people on board the airplane or the type of aircraft involved in the crash.

