Open this photo in gallery: Evacuees flee after a wildfire evacuation alert was upgraded to an order and they were forced to leave the Wilden neighbourhood near Knox Mountain, in Kelowna, B.C., on Aug. 18. A research team is building wildfire evacuation simulations for five communities in the Western provinces.Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

For the fire chief of Nelson, B.C., it’s not a question of if but when a wildfire will roll through his Kootenay community. Nestled in a shallow valley of the Selkirk Mountains, the small city is surrounded by towering forests of Douglas fir, lodgepole pine and Western redcedar, ideal fuel for a hungry fire.

“It’s a threat that we’re definitely taking seriously,” Jeff Hebert said.

In the event of a fire, more than 11,000 residents and several thousand day visitors will be rushing to gather their belongings and flee along one of the three two-lane highways out of town. Those with vehicles will either have enough fuel in their tanks to make it to another community, or will have to risk waiting to fill up at one of Nelson’s four gas stations. People without a vehicle will have to hope they have a friend, family member or neighbour willing to help them out.

How people react in such a scenario is one of several factors a research team from the University of British Columbia and University of Alberta is studying as it builds wildfire evacuation simulations for five communities in the Western provinces.

None of the chosen study communities – Nelson, Salmon Arm and Quesnel in B.C. and Canmore and Whitecourt in Alberta – have been struck by a fire disaster, but several have come close and each is considered vulnerable. This summer, as tens of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes, from Maui to Yellowknife to Kelowna, the study’s researchers say the need for communities to have a well-thought-through evacuation strategy in place has never been more apparent.

“Communities across Canada need to prepare for wildfire. And we can’t predict where it’s going to happen next. All you can do is look at what’s possible and start to plan for it,” said University of Alberta associate professor and wildland fire expert Jen Beverly.

Most communities have implemented some kind of evacuation plan in recent years, but Dr. Beverly and her colleagues are offering far more.

She maps out the land surrounding each town or city and determines what kind of fire fuel exists. She looks at what areas carry the highest amount of combustible material and asks what pathways that fuel might create. Could it lead a blaze into the community or cut off a main road out? And how fast could it channel a blaze into town?

Next, University of Alberta engineering assistant professor Stephen Wong surveys residents to determine their risk perception and what actions they would take under an evacuation order. Dr. Wong asks how long it would take them to leave and whether they would take trips to the grocery store or gas station or to check in on loved ones first. Do they have a vehicle to escape in, and what road would they take out of town? Do they have any disabilities that could cause challenges? And, if they plan to ignore the order and stay, what is their reasoning?

Once the data are gathered, University of British Columbia transportation engineering associate professor Amy Kim weaves the data into potential scenarios. For instance, Dr. Beverly’s data on fuel loads and distribution could indicate that a fire has a high potential of entering a community from the east and that it would likely take five hours before reaching town and cut off one highway in the process. Dr. Kim can then combine that with what Dr. Wong collects about how many people will be fleeing, at about what time and in what directions. The resulting simulations will reveal each community’s weak points, particularly where there are likely to be dangerous congestion points.

“Until the community starts to really delve into where their vulnerabilities are, they may not know just how risky they are,” Dr. Beverly said.

Quesnel forestry initiatives manager Erin Robinson said her community felt like a sitting duck after the 2017 wildfires sent thousands of evacuees from elsewhere to their small city and nearly forced them to flee as well. Since then, the thought of a blaze threatening their community has caused Ms. Robinson a lot of anxiety, she said.

“Even the sound of a helicopter made my stomach turn.”

She’s been working to protect and prepare Quesnel since, but said she couldn’t have done the evacuation simulations on her own. She said she’s interested to learn what changes to their transportation infrastructure may be life-saving.

Canmore’s director of emergency management, Caitlin Miller, is similarly keen on receiving the input. The tourism-driven town is surrounded by heavily forested mountains and only has one main highway leading in and out.

“We have a pretty large fuel source here that’s just ripe for a wildfire,” Ms. Miller said. “It’s one of the hazards that we know is more likely to happen, and the impact of it happening would be fairly severe.”

The project’s researchers will present a set of recommendations by next spring to Infrastructure Canada, which is funding their work, based on the vulnerabilities they find in each of the five communities. The hope is that some of what they discover can be applied to other cities and towns, too.

After all, Dr. Beverly said, “Anywhere there’s fuel, there’s potential for a wildfire.”