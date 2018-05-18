Residents brace for a second wave in flood-ravaged Southern Interior of B.C.

Open this photo in gallery Shayne Filipek and Celinda Galloway place sandbags along the rising Kettle River in Grand Forks, B.C., on Thursday. Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press

After more than a week of round-the-clock sand-bagging and pumping water out of drenched homes and businesses, residents of British Columbia’s flood-ravaged Southern Interior say they have done what they can to prepare for a second wave of flooding expected over the May long weekend.

Residents and volunteers have worked from dawn until dusk filling tens of thousands of sand bags to build barriers around homes and businesses. They were joined on Friday by members of the Canadian Armed Forces: about 100 in Grand Forks, 44 in West Kelowna and 45 in Twin Lakes, west of Penticton.

Gabe Warriner, a pastor and school-bus driver in Grand Forks, said the community welcomes the troops.

“Everyone is loving the fact that the military are here to support us,” he said. “People are ready for this to be over. It seems like it has been a very long ordeal. We’re tired of this stage of our life.”

Flood warnings were posted on Friday for the Salmon River near Falkland and Salmon Arm, as well as the Slocan River just north of Castlegar in the same area where more than 60 properties were placed on evacuation alert on Thursday.

Flood warnings remained in effect for the Granby, Kettle and West Kettle rivers, affecting communities that included Grand Forks, which saw flooding last week as water reached historically high levels.

Chris Marsh, the director of the regional district of Kootenay Boundary Emergency Operations Centre, said on Friday that levels in the rivers remain high, and a peak is expected on Saturday.

“Then we’re expecting the levels to start to go down and that peak is not going to be nearly as bad as we initially thought it was going to be,” he said.

Mr. Marsh expressed cautious confidence in the path ahead, making particular reference to protective flood barriers downtown as well as berms and dikes to protect critical infrastructure and neighbourhoods.

About 4,500 people are on evacuation order and another 7,100 are on evacuation alert across the province.

Tyler Hutchinson and his family have been staying with his parents since being forced from their home in the Grand Forks neighbourhood of South Ruckle more than a week ago.

During a 12-hour window in which officials allowed residents back into their homes on Thursday, Mr. Hutchinson waded through “oily, gassy and smelly” floodwaters to retrieve their television, a few personal effects and some toys for their three young children. Water that had reached four feet at his home last week had receded to one foot on Friday.

He said the ordeal has been overwhelming.

“We’re happy that we were able to get a bit more of our stuff out, but pretty much everything I worked for is inside that house still,” he said. “I only got a few things out.”

Mr. Hutchinson – who added that he has been laid off from his job at an insulation company as a result of flooding – said he will likely spend the weekend working on his car in an effort to keep his mind off of the situation.

Celinda Galloway said she and her husband, Ryan, were choosing to defy an evacuation order for South Ruckle to protect their home so their two young children would have somewhere to return to.

Her two sons, aged four and seven, were sent to stay with their grandparents 20 minutes out of Grand Forks.

“What keeps me going is my kids,” said Ms. Galloway, her voice breaking. “When this is all said and done and over with, I want a place for my kids where they feel safe, and they can be normal again, and be young kids again.”

The lifelong Grand Forks resident, now 34, said she has never seen anything like what the community is going through despite some occasional flooding in the past.

“We could never have imagined that this would have happened,” she said.

With a report from The Canadian Press