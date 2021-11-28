Debris is pictured along a flooded road in Abbotsford, B.C., Thursday, November 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan HaywardJONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Residents in areas of Abbotsford were ordered out of their houses early Sunday as constant rain over the last 24 hours once again threatened to overwhelm parts of the province.

Emergency crews were helping in the evacuation effort. On Saturday, the city’s mayor urged people in the affected areas near the Nooksack River to pack up their necessities, papers and keepsakes and be ready to leave swiftly. The order came in the early hours Sunday.

The Nooksack runs south of the border and Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun said American officials have informed him its dikes were damaged in the last flood. Already, he said, the farmers’ fields in the fertile Sumas Prairie – an area that was once a lake – are saturated.

“Those fields have filled up,” he said. “What we don’t know is how much water is in all those fields … We don’t know what’s going to happen but we are going to watch that Nooksack like a hawk.”

Southern British Columbia is being soaked by rains from a second in a series of atmospheric rivers that moved in Saturday. Rainfall is expected to continue into Sunday afternoon, but a third atmospheric river, possibly one of greater intensity, is forecast to arrive on Tuesday.

Flood watches were issued overnight Saturday for the Tulameen, Similkameen, Coldwater and Nicola rivers in the southern Interior.

Forty-nine properties outside Merritt and Spences Bridge are on evacuation alert as well as 18 properties in the Pemberton Meadows area north of Whistler.

Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon, Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton and Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet were closed Saturday amid storm warnings.

Record-smashing amounts of rain fell two weeks ago, causing long-term damage to critical highways and displacing thousands of people. Farmers in Abbotsford lost tens of thousands of chickens, hogs and cattle and vegetable and berry crops were wiped out. Early efforts to get highway infrastructure back online are now threatened with the latest rains and Canadian military troops have been deployed to Abbotsford and Princeton to help with cleanup and efforts to keep more flooding at bay.

Mr. Braun said he asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to keep the Armed Forces on the ground in Abbotsford as the community braces for two more heavy rain systems over the next few days.

“The rain, we can handle, I’m confident of that. What we can’t handle is if the Nooksack overflows,” he said.

