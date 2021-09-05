 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

British Columbia

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Residents returning home after B.C. wildfire encouraged to connect with others, get help

VERNON, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Thick smoke fills the air and nearly blocks out the sun as a motorist on Highway 97 travels past an area burned by the White Rock Lake wildfire in Monte Lake, east of Kamloops, B.C., on Aug. 14, 2021.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Residents returning home after the destructive White Rock Lake wildfire in British Columbia’s Interior are being encouraged to connect with family and neighbours or reach out to a mental health help line.

Corie Griffiths, director of the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre, says returning home after a wildfire brings a wave of emotions and those needing to talk to someone should know they’re not alone.

The regional district has set up a recovery office for area residents and property owners who experienced significant structural damage and is offering an information guide for those who have been affected.

Story continues below advertisement

It covers a variety of topics including checking for hazards before entering a home and wearing appropriate clothing such as long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, rubber boots and an N-95 dust mask.

Bagged and non-burnt yard waste can be taken to the North Westside Transfer Station, but other options are available for fridges and freezers as well as hazardous waste such as wood from damaged buildings.

The regional district says preliminary assessments confirm that 78 properties in the Estamont and Killiney Beach areas sustained significant damage.

“Be cautious of potential hazards in the area due to wildfire and fire suppression activity,” it says of the fire that is being held and not likely to spread beyond containment lines.

Residents are also being asked to watch for wildlife, hazardous trees and debris, and to call 911 if they see any spot fires threatening homes or other areas.

The regional district says 340 homes have been inspected for occupancy and placards in different colours have been placed to indicate the state of the property.

Green placards mean there’s minor to no fire damage, orange ones indicate restricted use and red placards show the home is unsafe.

Story continues below advertisement

“Please follow the notes that the assessors have provided on the signs,” a statement from the district says.

It’s also advising residents and the public to stay out of the backcountry and says entry is restricted to all Crown lands near the White Rock Lake fire.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies