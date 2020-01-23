Respected civil servant Ted Hughes was called upon to lead high-profile inquiries

Open this photo in gallery Ted Hughes is best remembered as a senior B.C. civil servant and, eventually, a leader of inquiries and reviews that scrutinized the shortcomings of institutions and governments, to enact positive change. Bill Braden 867 445-8953/The Globe and Mail

When Ted Hughes was in his 70s, his son says, his family would ask him when he was going to “wind down," putting the brakes on a long record of leading public inquiries that included holding the federal government and RCMP to account over the treatment of protesters at the 1997 APEC summit in Vancouver.

But Mr. Hughes had difficulty saying no to requests for his service. Although best known as British Columbia’s first conflict of interest commissioner and the author of a report that led to the 1991 resignation of premier Bill Vander Zalm, Mr. Hughes was also the reliable head of inquiries across several provinces in such issues as child care, and the justice system.

“He kept saying, ‘This is the last one.’ And we would hear that in his 70s, and we would chuckle about it in his 80s," Mr. Hughes’s son Brian said in an interview this week.

Story continues below advertisement

After turning out his last report in 2013, when he was 86, Mr. Hughes remained formidably busy, often called upon to marry people, give eulogies and provide advice, his son said.

Mr. Hughes died on Jan. 17 at 92. Over his long life, he was a Saskatchewan lawyer and judge. However, he is best remembered for his second career act as a senior B.C. civil servant and, eventually, a leader of inquiries and reviews that scrutinized the shortcomings of institutions and governments, to enact positive change.

“Ted was given puzzles that nobody else could solve and it turned out that the missing piece was Ted,” says former Globe and Mail reporter Craig McInnes, the author of The Mighty Hughes: From Prairie Lawyer to Western Canada’s Moral Compass.

In his 2017 biography, Mr. McInnes lists at least 27 reports, reviews and hearings for which Mr. Hughes was responsible between 1973 and 2013.

In 1998, he took the helm of the troubled probe into the RCMP’s treatment of protesters at the 1997 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings in Vancouver, which raised questions about the conduct of the Mounties and the office of the prime minister of the day, Jean Chrétien.

After 167 sitting days and more than 150 witnesses, Mr. Hughes issued a report that found incompetence by the Mounties in handling protesters, and criticized unwarranted arrests and the use of pepper spray on activists. Mr. Hughes had ruled out calling Mr. Chrétien to testify, but invited him to appear. The prime minister declined.

Craig Jones, arrested before the summit for holding up a democracy sign outside his law-school dormitory at the University of British Columbia, this week remembered Mr. Hughes’s leadership of the process.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was the guy that could walk into a hearing that had become an unmitigated mess and with just the strength of his integrity and reputation, give the process instant credibility,” Mr. Jones, now a law professor at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, wrote in an e-mail exchange. “He was a one-man institution.”

Lawyer Joe Arvay, who represented some of the activists and worked with Mr. Hughes on other files over the years, said Mr. Hughes was a role model.

“His commitment to public service was extraordinary. He never stopped working and taking on hugely important projects in the public interest. … I recall cases when he would be in my office at 3 a.m. working out the fine details of a decision he had to render.”

Mr. Hughes did not flinch from standing up for what he thought right – “no matter who he was standing up to,” B.C. Premier John Horgan says. “He held powerful people accountable.”

His boldness led to positive results, the premier said in a statement. “It was because of his review on child deaths within the foster care system that government established an independent watchdog for children’s services. And his leadership on the Justice Reform Committee led to significant changes in B.C.'s judicial structure.”

Brian Hughes said his father’s upbringing nurtured his integrity and moral rectitude. Ted Hughes was born in Saskatoon on June 12, 1927, to Florence and Bill Hughes, who worked with an agency that provided land and training for soldiers returning home after the First World War.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was raised, as a result, with that sense of taking care of your neighbour and thinking of community over self,” Brian Hughes said. As a result, he had little time for big shots. “He was often amused by people who were high on the ego side."

Mr. McInnes also said that Ted Hughes received guidance and support from Helen, his wife of 65 years and a force of her own as, among other roles, a city councillor in Saskatoon for four years, and a councillor in Victoria for 18 years. Mr. Hughes managed her eight election campaigns.

Starting in 1950, he practised law for 12 years before serving 18 years as a federally appointed judge in his native province.

“From that point on, he was essentially sifting through deceit, as one does as a judge, trying to figure out what’s right and what’s not," Mr. McInnes said. “He picked a path of being right, and put huge value on that and integrity in his own reputation.”

Mr. Hughes and his family moved to B.C., in 1980, after he was passed over for promotion to chief judge in Saskatchewan. He worked as a lawyer in the B.C. attorney-general’s ministry, eventually became deputy attorney-general, and conflict of interest commissioner.

In that role, he found Mr. Vander Zalm used his position as premier to expedite the sale of his his family’s theme park, a ruling that forced Mr. Vander Zalm’s resignation. In 2012, a jury found Mr. Vander Zalm libelled Mr. Hughes in his 2008 biography, and ordered the payment of $60,000 in damages.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Hughes went on to a leadership role in other inquiries and reviews.

He assessed child protection in B.C., the 1991 shooting of Cree trapper Leo Lachance in Saskatchewan, the 1996 riot at Headingley Correctional Institution in Manitoba and he called for major changes to Manitoba’s child-welfare system in a 2014 report on the death of Phoenix Sinclair, a five-year-old Indigenous girl.

During that event at Royal Roads, he said one assignment that lingered was his work from 2003 to 2008 acting as chief adjudicator for Canada’s Indian Residential Schools Settlement Secretariat.

“He was an incredible listener. Everybody who works with him described how he would patiently listen as long as he was learning something and, when he wasn’t, he would let you know," Mr. McInnes said.

Asked about Mr. Hughes’s last days, Brian Hughes said numerous physical ailments afflicted him, bringing his life to a conclusion.

“I guess that’s an ineloquent way of saying that age caught up with his physical body, because he was mentally, completely in place at the end, but his body just gave out on him.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Hughes leaves his wife, Helen; three sons, David, Keith and Brian; eight grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. His daughter, Sheila, died suddenly in 2010.