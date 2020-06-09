Restaurants are ready but where are Vancouver’s diners?

Open this photo in gallery A large "Open" sign is seen on a window as people sit inside a restaurant in Vancouver, on Sunday, May 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The masks are on and the tables are spaced out, but the customers are not coming out in droves.

Two weeks after reopening, Vancouver restaurateurs say business is not bouncing back as fast as they had hoped and is particularly slow downtown, where most offices remain closed and the streets are no longer filled with tourists.

The lack of customers, however, is just one of several hurdles facing restaurants, which include slower-than-expected patio-permit processing, low staff recruitment and skyrocketing food costs. It’s a brutal combination, some say, and will likely lead to increased menu prices.

“Our lunch clientele is almost non-existent,” says Chambar owner Karri Green-Schuermans, who hopes better weather and a gentle nudge from British Columbia’s Chief Medical Officer will give people the confidence to dine out again.

“Yes, I do encourage people [to go to restaurants],” Bonnie Henry said at Thursday’s news conference. “It will be different and it will be a little awkward at first, at least it was for me, a little anxiety provoking. But you know what? It was great. And we need to get back to those social connections that are done in a safe way.”

Dr. Henry’s comments were in line with a public plea for more optimistic messaging from Glowbal president and chief executive Emad Yacoub, whose group of large downtown eateries (Glowbal, Black+Blue, Coast and Italian Kitchen) experienced a sharp drop in clientele after a relatively busy first few days.

“Downtown is a big problem,” says Ian Tostenson, president and CEO of the B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices Association.

But he adds that suburban restaurants are faring better. “Some of our suburban restaurant members are doing 70 to 75 per cent of last year’s sales volumes. That’s not bad. People are working at home, in suburbia, and that’s where they’re going out.”

Other restaurateurs have noticed a distinct demographic divide, with eateries that attract younger customers doing better than those that skew older. “Lucky Taco and Bells and Whistles have seen a quicker return from guests,” Gooseneck Hospitality owner James Iranzad says.

He says his Bufala restaurants in Kerrisdale and Edgemont Village “have been a bit slower, but are definitely picking up with on-premise dining this week, while also maintaining high takeout sales. I feel we are fortunate. The downtown restaurants are struggling.”

Weekends are better than weekdays, says a “cautiously optimistic” Mark von Schellwitz, western vice-president of Restaurants Canada. “And outdoor dining is certainly busier than indoors.”

But even some restaurants in residential districts with large patios and loyal clientele are slower than anticipated.

“People aren’t ready,” says Mike Jeffs, adding that the numbers at his three newly reopened Nook restaurants in Kitsilano, Olympic Village and North Vancouver’s Shipyards District have been steady, but not overwhelming.

“I thought everyone was itching to get out, but that’s not been the case at all.”

In the meantime, some restaurant owners who are itching to get their new patios up and running are realizing that the expedited process is not as simple as they thought.

The owners of Como Taperia at Main Street and 7th Avenue went out and spent $3,000 on new patio furniture after receiving provincial approval for a sidewalk liquor extension on May 28.

“It was super easy,” Shaun Layton says.

Ten days later, when they were in the midst of rehiring staff and getting ready for a weekend opening, they received a letter from the City of Vancouver, reminding them that in addition to the liquor approval, they were required to apply for a patio permit with Engineering and Development Services.

“The city guidelines are nuts. I thought they were trying to give out patios to anyone who wanted one. Now they want a bigger partition and a 2.1-metre walkway for pedestrians and another 1.1-metre walkway for servers. Our sidewalks are massive, but this doesn’t give us much. Everything’s on hold again. Our plans to get staff back hinges on this patio.”

That said, Como Taperia has been trying for two years to get a patio permit so at least there is hope where before there was none. Mr. Tostenson, of the BCRFA, says there was a glitch in the city’s patio-expedition process that involved private versus public properties, but it was solved this week. “It should get simpler.”

Mr. Layton is in a better position than some if his staffers are eager to come back. Some owners are struggling to hire back reluctant workers.

“Less than 50 per cent wanted to come back,” Mr. Jeffs said. “They want to ride out their 2K,” he says, referring to the federal Canada Emergency Response Benefit funds, but also adding that hospitality is a transient industry. “Once you cut them loose, it’s hard to get them back.”

Ms. Green-Schuermans says she “totally underestimated” the impact of the benefits, which can still be received if workers earn less than $1,000 a month. “Nobody wants to work more than two days a week. Scheduling is a logistical nightmare for managers.”

On top of all this, restaurant owners are facing massive increases to their food costs. And it’s not meat and chicken.

“Thai basil is five times the price because there’s only one flight a week coming in,” says Angus An, the owner of several Thai restaurants including Kitsilano’s Maenam, which will be reopening on Monday. Many of his ingredients, including basil, are imported from Thailand.

“People say it’s only Thai basil, but it’s a big deal when you’re going through 25 pounds a week. And that’s just one herb. We import about 20. And the prices have all gone up.”

Like many others, Mr. An says he will have to raise prices, selectively, for the time being.

“Restaurants cannot possibly run at 50-per-cent capacity and buy plexiglass and do the training and incur all these extra costs without prices going up,” Mr. Tostenson says.

“Some sectors are adding COVID-19 surcharges, but the majority of people in B.C. don’t like that. We’re advising our members to take a price increase if they need, but be honest about it and spread it out. Some people will understand, some people won’t. But it’s better to do a price increase than a surcharge.”

