British Columbia

Restrictions announced for B.C. region due to high COVID-19 case count

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says private gatherings in the eastern Fraser Valley region will be limited to five additional people or one additional household and to 10 people outdoors, unless everyone is vaccinated.

CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

British Columbia’s provincial health officer has announced regional restrictions in an area that has seen a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases among children as adult infections take off.

Dr. Bonnie Henry’s order covers the eastern Fraser Valley in Hope, Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Mission and Agassiz-Harrison.

She says private gatherings will be limited to five additional people or one additional household and to 10 people outdoors, unless everyone is vaccinated.

Organized events like weddings or conferences will be limited to 10 people, or 50 people outside, unless everyone is fully vaccinated, which can be verified on the province’s vaccine passport.

She says hospital capacity in the area is being tested as surgeries are cancelled.

She says the dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases among children in British Columbia reflects lower vaccination rates in some communities.

