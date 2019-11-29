The luxury-retail boom is good for Vancouver, but affordable shopping options need to be protected

Open this photo in gallery The thriving retail sectors increasingly cater to the monied classes, hence the boom in luxury retail and service-industry businesses for people with plenty of disposable income to spend in hair salons, spas and gyms. DARRYL DYCK/The Globe and Mail

Adrienne Tanner is a Vancouver journalist who writes about civic affairs

Retail in downtown Vancouver is bucking national downward trends, a recent Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association’s report shows. The growth, which averaged 4.4 per cent a year between 2012 and 2018, mirrors the stratospheric upswing in real estate prices our city has experienced over the past decade. The thriving retail sectors increasingly cater to the monied classes, hence the boom in luxury retail and service-industry businesses for people with plenty of disposable income to spend in hair salons, spas and gyms.

Since 2015, Sears has been replaced by Nordstrom and homegrown clothing and shoe stores such as Edward Chapman’s Clothing and Ingledew’s Shoes, which were considered high end in their day, have given way to multinational luxury shops such as Ted Baker, Hermès and Jimmy Choo. The luxury watch business is doing exceptionally well. Within a two-block radius of Alberni and Thurlow streets, you can spend up to $500,000 on a watch at shops such as Hublot or the Rolex Boutique, where watches are called timepieces. If you really want to splurge, you can wander into Graff where diamond-encrusted, one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces can top $1-million, and without leaving the building, walk through a passageway into the Patek Philippe store and drop another six figures on a watch.

Intuitively, this luxury retail market seems to reflect the demographics of people who can afford to buy homes in a city where, according to the real-estate blog Better Dwelling, real-estate prices have risen more than 300 per cent since 2000. Market-cooling taxes and policies enacted by our civic and provincial governments edged the prices of Greater Vancouver detached homes down by 13 per cent last year, according to last week’s Landcor Data Corp. report. Yet, the median price of a detached home in the area is still $1.2-million. The luxury condominiums that have sprung up in and around the downtown core can sell for much more than that.

It’s hard not to read the report and wonder, who does this retail serve? Is this further evidence that Vancouver has become a city only for the super-rich? Charles Gauthier, executive director of the DVBIA, thinks not. While it’s true there is a luxury-retail boom, he says, there are pockets of downtown, particularly the stretch of Granville Street south of Robson, that are still affordable for businesses offering goods and services at price points affordable to regular folks.

Vancouver’s retail trend reflects what is happening in many of the world’s big cities, says Andrey Pavlov, a finance professor at Simon Fraser University’s Beedie School of Business. Service industries always survive because you must visit the shop to obtain the service, whether it’s a haircut or restaurant meal. When it comes to ordinary clothing, shoes and electronics, more and more shopping is done online, he says. That means luxury brands seeking storefront space no longer face as much competition from high-volume, low-margin shops that can no longer afford the rents.

And while Vancouver’s escalating land prices have pushed up lease rates, they are still low compared to cities such as Paris, London or Hong Kong, Mr. Pavlov says. “Given our fantastic location close to Asia, it’s an opportunity to develop our retail to target visitors,” he says.

Mr. Gauthier says millennials who want to live in the city but can’t afford to buy are largely responsible for the boom in fitness and beauty industries. They rent and spend money on experiences such as travel and personal services, he says.

While Mr. Gauthier considers the downtown retail report a success story, he says he wouldn’t want to see medium-priced businesses choked out of the city centre. “We’ve identified that we need to have a good mix of retail in our downtown, it shouldn’t all be skewed toward luxury retail,” he says.

The DVBIA can’t buck market forces, but there are steps the city can take to encourage the growth of medium-priced, downtown businesses, Mr. Gauthier says. The first one would be streamlining and speeding the permitting process. The red-tape blues are a common refrain in Vancouver. But for bureaucracies everywhere, it seems to be one of the most difficult challenges to address, and our city is no exception. Is there really any way to prevent downtown Vancouver from turning into Rodeo Drive? Perhaps not. But if Mr. Gauthier is correct, it’s worth a try.

