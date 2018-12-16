Retired teacher Michele Ney wins Green nomination for upcoming provincial by-election in Nanaimo

A retired teacher who comes from a political family is running for the Green party in an upcoming provincial by-election in Nanaimo, B.C.
Michele Ney says in a statement that she’s looking forward to pushing the government to support the emerging economy, build 21st-century transportation options and invest in the next generation through education.
She is the daughter of Frank Ney, who served as Nanaimo’s mayor for 21 years and in the provincial legislature with the Social Credit party for one term.
Nanaimo has been a New Democrat stronghold, and former NDP legislator Leonard Krog left his seat Nov. 30 after being elected mayor of the city.
NDP member of Parliament Sheila Malcolmson is seeking the nomination to run for the provincial New Democrats, while local businessman Tony Harris is running for the Liberals.
A date hasn’t yet been set for the by-election.
