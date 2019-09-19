 Skip to main content

British Columbia Revelstoke RCMP find $1.9-million in stop of erratic driver

Revelstoke RCMP find $1.9-million in stop of erratic driver

Revelstoke, B.C.
The Canadian Press

A complaint of an erratic driver on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke, B.C., resulted in a $1.9-million cash seizure by RCMP.

Police say they stopped a vehicle from Eastern Canada, with two men inside, on Sept. 8.

Both men were detained and then arrested for possession of property obtained by crime.

Officers say a subsequent search with help from a police-service dog uncovered the $1.9-million in cash.

The men, who police say are both from Eastern Canada, were released on their own recognizance with a future court date.

Police say it’s a reminder to motorists that they all have a role to play, because someone alerted police to the way the vehicle was being driven and RCMP acted on that information.

