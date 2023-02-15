Snow geese fly above people at Garry Point Park, in Richmond, B.C., on Jan. 10, 2021. Richmond RCMP are warning drivers to slow down after two separate instances where migrating geese were hit by cars this week.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Migratory birds have become a traffic hazard in Richmond, B.C., and RCMP are warning drivers to take precautions.

Almost two dozen snow geese have been killed by vehicles in recent separate road instances.

Police say 20 snow geese were found dead on a street on Monday and they appeared to have been driven over by a vehicle.

On Wednesday, three more geese were killed after being struck by a different vehicle.

Due to the large number of birds killed, police say the SPCA is also involved in the investigation.

RCMP say at this time there’s no evidence to suggest criminal intent or a link between the two incidents.

Cpl. Ian Henderson says in a news release that the area sees a large number of migratory birds every year around this time.

“Drivers need to slow down and pay attention to the roadways, especially in poorly lit areas and during the early morning hours,” he says.