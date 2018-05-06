 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Rising water levels in B.C.’s Interior force evacuation of mobile home park, other properties

Rising water levels in B.C.’s Interior force evacuation of mobile home park, other properties

MERRITT, B.C.
The Canadian Press

Water levels continue to rise in British Columbia’s Interior, chasing more residents from their homes.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued evacuation orders for 54 properties northwest of Merritt on Sunday, including the entire Lower Nicola Mobile Home Park.

Agnese Saat with the emergency operations centre says a total of 69 properties are under evacuation across the regional district, and residents of several other homes have been warned they may need to leave at a moment’s notice.

Story continues below advertisement

Saat says high water has breached the banks of nearby waterways, and residences in the area are at risk of flooding – if they haven’t flooded already.

Similar conditions persist in other areas of the province, including Peachland, south of Kelowna, where a local state of emergency was declared Sunday as officials deal with a landslide and water flowing across Highway 97.

The River Forecast Centre has cautioned that warming temperatures have melted snow across the province, creating high streamflows in many waterways.

Speaking in Kamloops on Saturday, Premier John Horgan acknowledged that the rising waters are causing problems for many across B.C., because the snow is melting faster than rivers are able to absorb it.

But Saat said there’s hope the situation near Merritt will improve in the next few days.

She said the community came together Sunday to create sandbag barriers around the mobile home park.

“Communities band together at times like this,” Saat said.

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.