River Forecast Centre upgrades number of B.C. waterways on flood watch

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press

More flood alerts have been issued in British Columbia as rivers and creeks surge with melting snow.

The River Forecast Centre has upgraded flood watches and high streamflow advisories for several waterways, including Mission Creek near Kelowna, the Similkameen River in the southern Interior, the West Kettle and Granby rivers and their tributaries in the Boundary region and for the Bulkley River.

Flood warnings are also maintained for the Nazko and West Road rivers in the Cariboo region west of Quesnel where about 120 properties have been on evacuation order for more than a week.

Flood watches remain posted across the central Interior for the Bonaparte River, Baker Creek, Nicola River, Guichon Creek, Coldwater River and tributaries around Cache Creek, Merritt, Williams Lake, and Quesnel.

Highway 8 west of Merritt has been closed by flooding at 10 Mile Bridge and highway officials say the water continues to rise at that location.

EmergencyInfoBC, the online service that is active during provincial emergencies, says evacuation orders or alerts are in place in six regional districts and for one Merritt-area First Nation.

