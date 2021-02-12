Royal BC Museum must ask ‘hard questions’ after reports alleging racism, toxic working conditions: chair

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Royal BC Museum must ask ‘hard questions’ after reports alleging racism, toxic working conditions: chair

Dirk Meissner
VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

People walk up stairs to the entrance of the Royal BC Museum, in Victoria, on Dec. 21, 2017.

CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

The Royal British Columbia Museum has been thrust into a public modernization of its internal and external culture after reports alleging racism and toxic working conditions at the institution, says the Crown corporation’s board chairman.

Daniel Muzyka said the reports have prompted several investigations including a formal B.C. government review by the Public Service Agency, which is still under way, and a diversity inclusion report commissioned by the museum board.

“There were revelations at the end of July that there were some issues around racism, diversity and inclusion in the museum,” he said in an interview Thursday. “We wanted to immediately understand and address any culture and diversity and inclusion issues that we had.”

Story continues below advertisement

The museum board announced the resignation of CEO Jack Lohman this week, saying the departure was “mutually agreed” to be in the best interests of the institution as it “addresses current internal issues.” No other details were provided.

The museum has said Lohman, who has been CEO since 2012, is not available for comment this week.

Muzyka, who was appointed acting CEO, said there was no one event that led to Lohman’s departure.

“We agreed that now’s a good time to close one chapter of the museum and start a new one by mutual agreement,”' said the former dean at the University of British Columbia’s Sauder school of business.

Muzyka did not directly discuss the findings of the inclusion report commissioned by the museum board, but he said culture changes inside and outside the museum are needed.

“Organizations that encounter culture issues, diversity issues, diversity inclusion, they need to have active dialogue,” he said. “They need to ask the hard questions. They need to learn. They need to move on.”

In particular, the museum must improve its approach to Indigenous issues, which includes its collections and the repatriation of artifacts to Indigenous groups, Muzyka said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s ensuring that Indigenous knowledge is incorporated in what we do,” he said. “It’s also a question of making sure Indigenous history is told through the perspective of the people whose history we’re recording.”

Muzyka said addressing the issues at the museum must be viewed as a learning experience and taken as a period of necessary adjustment.

“We’re physically modernizing our facilities, but organizationally this is modernizing us as well,” he said.

Premier John Horgan said earlier this week he was alarmed by the allegations of racism at the museum.

“I think the premier’s comments were ones that the board did share,” Muzyka said. “We are also concerned that we identify and address all of the relevant issues.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies