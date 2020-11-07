 Skip to main content

Safe Liberal seat in Abbotsford, B.C., falls to the NDP with mail-in vote

Victoria, British Columbia
The Canadian Press
The British Columbia New Democrats have taken away what had been considered a safe Liberal seat as final mail-in votes were counted on Saturday for the riding of Abbotsford-Mission.

The Liberal incumbent Simon Gibson had been winning in the riding when the ballot count was finished on election night two weeks ago.

However, New Democrat Pam Alexis finished with 10,364 votes to Gibson’s 9,620.

Alexis, who took a leave of absence as Mission’s mayor to run, thanked her volunteers and Gibson for his years of service in a statement on Twitter.

Liberal candidates have been elected in Abbotsford-Mission with more than 50 per cent of the votes since the riding was created for the 2009 election.

The riding was one of four that were too close to call on election night and the count continues in the ridings of Chilliwack-Kent, Richmond South Centre and Vernon-Monashee.

Elections BC began counting about 660,000 mail-in and absentee ballots on Friday, 13 days after the Oct. 24 provincial election.

The latest win gives the NDP 54 seats, the B.C. Liberals 27 and the Greens three, with the three other ridings still undecided.

Elections BC spokesman Andrew Watson has said the agency hopes to complete the count in all ridings by Sunday, but conceded that may not be feasible.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2020.

