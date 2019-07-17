 Skip to main content

British Columbia Safety work wraps, salmon saving set to start at slide in B.C.’s Fraser River

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Safety work wraps, salmon saving set to start at slide in B.C.’s Fraser River

Clinton, B.C.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

A rock slide on the Fraser River near Big Bar, B.C., has created a five-metre waterfall that is blocking the passage of salmon.

/The Canadian Press

The co-ordinated effort to save hundreds of thousands of salmon hampered by a rock slide in British Columbia’s Fraser River is about to get even more technical.

Leri Davies, the information officer with the Big Bar landslide integrated incident command, says crews have almost finished clearing debris from a cliff face that sheared off last month, dumping tons of rock into the river.

The slide has created a five-metre waterfall at a narrow section of the fast-flowing river potentially stopping salmon, including some species of concern, from reaching spawning grounds.

Story continues below advertisement

Davies says now the loose rock overhead has mostly been removed, crews are safe to focus on how to help returning salmon past the blockage.

She says water-filled, gravel holding ponds are being dug and salmon from below the slide will be placed in the ponds and then scooped up in helicopter buckets, carried above the slide and released to continue their upstream journey.

Work to drop massive boulders into the water directly under the cliff is also beginning, with the hope the boulders will form a series of pools that fish can use as resting places while hopscotching their way up the side of the waterfall.

“As each rock is placed under the cliff, it is being evaluated for effectiveness,” says Davies.

More rocks could be added to increase the size of the resting pools but Davies says every option is complicated by the swift-flowing water, which can sweep away even the heaviest objects.

The bucketing and boulder placement are just two of the proposals developed by the biologists, hydrologists, geotechnicians and others who have been working exhaustively to save the fish, says Davies.

“The size of the response indicates to me how seriously both levels of government are taking this,” she says, adding members of 16 First Nations representing 54 bands living above the slide have also been involved in the process.

Story continues below advertisement

A statement on the B.C. government website says affected salmon runs include spring and summer chinook, early Stuart sockeye and early summer and summer run sockeye, all listed as species that are a significant conservation concern.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter