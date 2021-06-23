Saskatchewan First Nation discovers hundreds of unmarked graves at former residential school site

A First Nation in Saskatchewan says it has discovered hundreds of unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school and is taking steps to prepare its members for the details.

A news conference is scheduled for Thursday morning where the Cowessess First Nation will explain the “horrific and shocking” discovery on the grounds of the former Marieval Indian Residential School. Cowessess Chief Cadmus Delorme could not be reached for comment.

The band posted a link to a Zoom meeting aimed at band members and survivors of the residential school to explain to the community how the graves were found and to discuss next steps. The meeting was not open to the public.

“We understand the recent Kamloops Residential School finding of 215 unmarked graves has affected many emotionally and mentally,” the band said in its Facebook post, adding that support is available for anyone in need.

The Cowessess First Nation has a population of 4,235 with Cree and Salteaux heritage. Their land is about 160 kilometres east of Regina.

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde, who is from Saskatchewan, said in a tweet the news is “absolutely tragic, but not surprising.”

“I urge all Canadians to stand with First Nations in this extremely difficult and emotional time.”

The First Nation has been working with experts, knowledge keepers and survivors who attended the Marieval school in its effort to identify unmarked graves at the site of the institution’s cemetery. The graveyard operated long after the residential school closed and the report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) indicated it was likely home to unmarked graves. The west end of the cemetery is still active, according to part of the report, while “the portion in use during IRS [Indian residential schools] era was at the east end nearest to the church,” TRC documents say.

The original school at the site was demolished and replaced with a day school, but the church, rectory and cemetery remain, it noted.

Kisha Supernant, director of the Institute of Prairie and Indigenous Archaeology at the University of Alberta, said she was surprised by the number of remains the Cowessess announced they had found, even though she expects similar announcements in the coming weeks. The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation’s register counts 1,420 children as having died while attending residential schools across the country.

“We need to prepare for the fact that there will be other schools, probably with similar numbers,” said Dr. Supernant, who is Métis. “But I also really want to emphasize that any number of unmarked graves around a school is horrible: there should not be a school with a cemetery.”

She said news of these sites hit Indigenous people especially hard because “we know a lot of these stories already.”

Earlier this month, non-profits running Indigenous crisis lines told The Globe they have fielded an explosion of calls for help from residential survivors and their families whom were retraumatized after the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc announced the discovery of unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Residential School.

There is no tally for how many former students are still alive, but Ottawa resolved 38,276 claims of sexual or serious physical abuse or other wrongful acts suffered by former students while attending these schools through an adjudication process that began in 2007. It formally ended this past March.

A spokesperson for Saskatchewan Polytechnic did not immediately respond Wednesday evening to a request for more details about the school’s work with the Cowessess on the unmarked graves.

At the end of May, Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir said a preliminary search using ground-penetrating radar discovered the remains of 215 children at the former Kamloops residential school. The announcement immediately touched off commemorations across Canada and demands for provincial governments and Ottawa to take greater action, including to help communities search the grounds of former schools.

The office of Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett said that Ottawa will not comment before the community holds its news conference on Thursday. Ms. Bennett announced on Tuesday that the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, which represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan, would receive $4.88-million of $27-million earmarked by the federal government for community-led research of burial sites.

