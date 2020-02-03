Search-and-rescue crews, RCMP looking for missing 14-year-old snowboarder in B.C.

Search-and-rescue crews and RCMP near Kamloops, B.C., are looking for a 14-year-old snowboarder.

Mounties say the missing boy took a shuttle to the Sun Peaks Resort Sunday morning but failed to catch the return shuttle to Kamloops in the afternoon.

Police say it’s been confirmed that the teen used the chairlift up the mountain.

The boy’s parents called police and the search began Sunday evening.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says the police dog service is also involved in the search for any sign of the missing snowboarder.

