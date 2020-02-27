 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Search and rescue team to join police looking for missing woman in New Westminster, B.C.

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Nirla Sharma is seen in this undated police handout photo.

HO/The Canadian Press

Search and rescue team members say they have been called to take part in a search for a woman missing from her home in New Westminster, east of Vancouver.

The team, from Coquitlam, says in a social media post that members have been asked to assist the New Westminster Police Department in the search for Nirla Sharma.

Police say the 44-year-old was last seen on Sunday as she went to bed and is believed to have left her home Monday when a family member heard the front door chime at about 4 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

New Westminster’s major crime unit is now involved in the case and Sgt. Jeff Scott says anyone with dashcam footage taken in the city’s Queensborough neighbourhood between midnight Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday is urged to speak with police.

Sharma is believed to have been wearing pink pyjamas and a pink T-shirt when she was last seen but police say she may also be wearing a black jacket with a hood and orange Nike shoes.

She is described as South Asian, 5-foot-3, with a slim build, short, dark hair and several tattoos, including an OM symbol on her left arm and a crown on her right wrist.

Scott says Sharma did not arrive at work, as usual, Monday morning and he says fears for her safety increase as the days go by.

“We are very concerned for Mrs. Sharma because she has not shown up for work, and there are no obvious reasons why she left at 4 a.m.,” Scott says.

“She left without telling anyone, and did not take any of her personal belongings, which is out of character for her.”

Thursday’s search was expected focus on the Queensborough neighbourhood, around Sharma’s home in Lawrence Street and Ewen Avenue area.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies